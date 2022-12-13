Among other things, Monday’s sports news included a Bulldog receiver originally from Fresno entering the transfer portal, two Fresno State senior football stars getting an invite to a college all-star game, and a Kingsburg High alum being included on a prestigious list of some of the best college players in the country.

Robinson back with the Heat

Former Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson is back in the NBA.



Big “O” has agreed to a two-way deal with the Miami Heat, and rejoined Miami’s active roster for Monday night’s game at Indiana.

He did not play in the Heat’s 87-82 win over the Pacers.



It is his second stint with the Heat this season, as he played in two games for Miami in November, which included him scoring 14 points and adding 7 rebounds in 32 minutes of action, in a 107-106 overtime loss on Nov. 18 against the Wizards in Washington.



In-between his stints with Miami, Robinson has been putting up impressive numbers for Sioux Falls in the G-league, averaging 22.4 points and 12.7 rebounds, while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line for the Skyforce.

Kelly enters transfer portal

It is that time of year when college football players all over the country are entering their names in the transfer portal, and the latest name from Fresno State is a little surprising.



Barkboard.com reported Monday Bulldog receiver Josh Kelly has put his name in the portal.



Kelly, who came to Fresno State after a standout high school career at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, has made 17 career starts with the Bulldogs, and had 87 receptions for 1,305 yards and 4 touchdowns over his four years as a Bulldog (2019-22).



He was expected to a big contributor this season, but got injured in game three against USC, and did not make a big impact after returning to the field six weeks later.

Moreno-Cropper, Mims get invited to all-star game

Another Fresno State receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, and running back Jordan Mims, have accepted invites to the East West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game featuring many of the top college seniors in the country, to be played in early February.



It will take place Thursday night Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders, as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl week.

Moreno-Cropper, a central valley native who starred in high school at both Sanger and Buchanan, has already said he plans on entering the NFL draft in the spring, even though he still has one year of eligibility left if he wanted to use it.



Moreno-Cropper was named a First-Team All-Mountain West receiver after posting 79 receptions for 1044 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns this season.

Mims, a sixth-year senior out of Menlo-Atherton High School in East Palo Alto, was a First-Team All-Mountain West selection at running back, after rushing for 1,190 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Kingsburg alum named All-American

Kingsburg High product Andrew Vorhees, a five-year starter on the offensive line at USC, was named a First-Team AP All-American Monday.



Vorhees played guard for the explosive Trojans offense this season, which was fourth in the country in total offense (500 yards per game), and was headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Pulis commits, Bracha offered by Fresno State

The December early signing period starts in a little over a week, and on Monday, we learned the Bulldogs had targeted a couple of players, who spent the past few seasons at Fresno City College.

Hanford High product Hayden Pulis, an offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on twitter.

Hanford High product Hayden Pulis, an offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on twitter.

After being a big contributor up front for the Rams as a freshman, Pulis was expected to star at offensive tackle for Fresno City College this season, but had surgery to repair a torn ACL back in September.

We also learned Monday that Fresno City safety Camryn Bracha, a Buchanan High product and this season’s Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, has picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Bulldogs, but is still mulling over his options for next season.

As a sophomore this season, Bracha led the Rams in tackles (67) and pass breakups (6), tied for the team-lead with two interceptions, had a forced fumble, and also blocked six kicks.