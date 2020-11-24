Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s quite possible more retailers will be moving to free shipping as we move through the holiday season. Check back periodically for updates.
- Apple (free next-day or two-day)
- AT&T Wireless (free same-day, express or standard, depending on item)
- Blue Nile (Free ground)
- (Special for holidays 2020) Bloomingdales: Free shipping on all orders through Dec. 18.
- Bonobos (Free UPS ground)
- Coach (Free standard)
- (Special for holidays 2020) Cole Haan# (Free UPS ground)
- Dell (Free standard)
- Fossil (Free standard)
- Kate Spade (Free standard)
- Keds (Free standard)
- Lenovo (Free standard)
- MAC Cosmetics (Free standard)
- Microsoft Store (Free expedited)
- Neiman Marcus (Free standard)
- Nordstrom (Free 3- to 6-day)
- OtterBox (Free standard)
- Ray-Ban (Free standard)
- Reformation (Free standard)
- Sunglass Hut (Free 2-day.)
- The North Face (Free standard)
- Tiffany & Co. (Free standard)
- Timberland (Free three-day and ground)
- Ugg (Free standard for full-price products)
- Verizon (Free 2-day)
- Zappos (Free standard)
Above list provided courtesy Offers.com.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.