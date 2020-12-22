Keep Fresno Beautiful initiative on Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer’s top priorities

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The new year will bring many changes to Fresno including a new Mayor.

Mayor-elect, Jerry Dyer, will be sworn in on Jan. 7, 2021.

One of his top priorities is the, Keep Fresno Beautiful initiative. He plans to change the name to Beautify Fresno but remains an affiliation of Keep America Beautiful.

“We’ve lost our curb appeal as a city,” said Dyer. “My concern is that we as Fresnans have started to see our community, our city become something that we don’t want it to be.”

He will be dedicating a full-time position in his administration concentrating on running Beautify Fresno.

Outgoing Communication Director, Mark Standriff, will assume the position of Director of Beautify Fresno.

“So we are really going to get after the problem areas in Fresno,” said Standriff. “The trash you have seen along the highways and along our major streets. Getting into the neighborhoods and cleaning up parks. Finding areas that we can beautify and maybe even working with local artists and groups to put up new art. Things that Fresno really needs to feel better about itself.

Standriff said he will focus on maintaining the work that has already been done since the inception of Keep Fresno Beautiful in 2019 and rally the community and volunteers to dive into new projects and clean up more areas.

Dyer said community involvement will be key in changing the face of Fresno.

“I’m going to be calling on the people of Fresno to volunteer,” said Dyer. “I have already been meeting with organizations. And I want people to step up to clean this city up. We are going to roll up our sleeves and work side by side with them. It really is going to be a community-wide effort. And that is what it is going to take to beautify Fresno.”