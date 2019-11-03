Keep Fresno Beautiful initiative kicks off in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Dozens of volunteers picked up trash along Fulton Street Saturday morning for the first clean up event for Mayor Lee Brand’s Keep Fresno Beautiful effort.

Around 40-to-50 volunteers showed up for the event, including the entire Fresno Monsters hockey team. They picked up trash between Tuolumne and Inyo streets.

Volunteer Steve Skibbie heard about Saturday’s event on social media.

“I think people do care about Fresno and they’re looking for ways to contribute,” he said. “This is an amazing way to do that.”

Brand announced Keep Fresno Beautiful during his State of the City Address earlier this year. The hope is to have consistent events like this all over the city, particularly at the city’s major parks and along the highways.

“The key to our success is going to be engaging as many non-profits and service organizations. Also, getting volunteers to come out and to be consistent,” Brand said.

For this initiative, the city is partnering with the non-profit Clean Fresno.