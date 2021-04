FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A bit of Fresno County history is reopening to visitors after a 13-month closure.

The Fresno County Historical Society says they’ll be offering in-person guided tours of the historic Kearney Mansion Museum and Gallery.

Those tours will begin on Friday, April 30.

Tours will be limited to no more than 12 guests at one time and face coverings will be required.

Tickets are available to purchase here.