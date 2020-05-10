Kaweah Delta to resume hospital services as early as next week

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kaweah Delta is planning to resume some hospital services as early as next week and elective surgeries by mid-month.

Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive officer says bringing more services online will be a process to test all surgical patients to determine if it is safe for them to have surgery.

“It’s important that we are able to test every single patient the day before surgery,” Herbst said. “We’re laying out a very methodical, slow return that will allow us to continue to try to preserve that open bed, just in case. We’ll slowly start to reintroduce other services knowing that we have the flexibility to stop at any time. If we see that surge coming, we can ramp right back. If we see the numbers continue to fall, we can accelerate,” Herbst said.

Kaweah Delta says next week they will bring some outpatient services back online including its Sleep Disorders Center and Pulmonary Function Testing.

“We deliberately stopped doing non-essential elective surgery to create that surge capacity that really has never materialized,” Herbst said. “A lot of these surgeries we have put off are important. Patients are looking for that painful knee to be replaced, that shoulder, that torn rotator cuff to get repaired. They are still in pain, but they have been putting up with it. We want to get those surgeries done.”

Officials say in April, 515 surgeries were performed at Kaweah Delta, these included live-saving, emergency or elective surgeries.

