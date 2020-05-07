Kaweah Delta to offer curbside care program

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kaweah Delta announced their curbside care program which allows patients to get care from their cars.

Health officials say that people who have COVID-19 symptoms or need to be seen for coughs, fevers, sore throats, can now get care without leaving their cars if their doctor is unable to see them.

Patients will drive up, stay in their vehicle, and allow providers come to them.

“Patient safety is our number one priority. As an urgent care, we’re doing everything we can to assist our community during this difficult time. This new program is one way to keep patients and our community safe,” said John Leal, Director of Kaweah Delta’s Outpatient Clinics. “People need care, but some are hesitant to seek care in this time. With this program, we are trying to alleviate any concerns people have so that they can get the care they need.”

The program is available daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kaweah Delta Urgent Care, 1633 S. Court Street.

Those who would like to use the curbside care program should visit www.kaweahdelta.org/curbside and book a time online to cut down on their wait time.

