Kaweah Delta patients are part of national study looking at effects of COVID-19 convalescent plasma

VISALIA, California (KGPE) — Researchers all over the country are working non-stop to find the best treatments for COVID-19. At Kaweah Delta Medical Center, researchers are doing their part by using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients on currently infected patients as part of a national study.

But, as the research continues, there’s a clear need for more donors to meet the demand for this plasma.

The study through Mayo Clinic is being done at more than 2,300 sites. So far, more than 23,000 patients have been enrolled.

The ending everyone wants for all COVID-19 patients is a full recovery — it’s that desire motivating the Office of Research at Kaweah Delta. So far in their trials, four patients have been infused with the COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

Of those, two have gotten well enough to be discharged from the hospital.

“Anecdotally, we’re positive about it, which is why we continue to remain in the study and treat patients with this therapy,” Chris Patty, Kaweah Delta’s director of research, said.

While promising, it’s still too early for anything conclusive with the treatment. However, there isn’t enough of the plasma to go around. Patty Havard, a research scientist at the hospital, said some of the requirements to donate are restrictive. For example, you can’t donate plasma unless you’ve been symptom-free for 28 days.

But, she feels enough time has passed for more to donate.

“We’re at a situation where we have to make an announcement, seek interest because so many people are recovering at this point,” Havard said.

While more than 2,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Central Valley, only 16 have gone to the Central California Blood Center to donate their plasma so far. The center was the first in the nation to produce this plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Ersilia Lacaze, the center’s director of marketing and community development, said many local hospitals have been asking for the plasma — and they’re doing their best to fill as many orders as they can.

“Every donor that comes in — depending on their own body weight and how much plasma they can donate — can donate enough for two-to-four products,” Lacaze said.

