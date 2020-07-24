KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Kaweah Delta caring for 81 COVID-19 patients, urging community to stay safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Delta Medical Center, the largest acute care hospital in Tulare County, announced Thursday it was caring for 81 COVID-19 patients.

Officials say that is the highest number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has cared for to date. 

“These are serious times right now. It is clearly much different than March and April where we were sitting on the edge of our seat holding our breath, waiting for the New York experience to come our way and it never did, but now it has arrived,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer, noting.

“I wouldn’t say that we are experiencing what New York and New Jersey experienced, but it is getting increasingly more serious.”

Of the 81 patients in the hospital, 37 were in critical care either in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit or in its step down ICU, and 13 of those patients were on ventilators, according to officials.

“We could probably only staff a handful of those beds,” he said.

Herbst says that with 80 employees in quarantine and a number of others on leave, Kaweah Delta is experiencing staffing challenges as many others are across the state. 

The Visalia hospital says they continue to work on staffing solutions, which include incentivizing clinical staff to work additional shifts and hiring additional clinical staff, along with student nurse interns.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.