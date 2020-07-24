Kaweah Delta caring for 81 COVID-19 patients, urging community to stay safe

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Delta Medical Center, the largest acute care hospital in Tulare County, announced Thursday it was caring for 81 COVID-19 patients.

Officials say that is the highest number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has cared for to date.

“These are serious times right now. It is clearly much different than March and April where we were sitting on the edge of our seat holding our breath, waiting for the New York experience to come our way and it never did, but now it has arrived,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer, noting.

“I wouldn’t say that we are experiencing what New York and New Jersey experienced, but it is getting increasingly more serious.”

Of the 81 patients in the hospital, 37 were in critical care either in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit or in its step down ICU, and 13 of those patients were on ventilators, according to officials.

“We could probably only staff a handful of those beds,” he said.

Herbst says that with 80 employees in quarantine and a number of others on leave, Kaweah Delta is experiencing staffing challenges as many others are across the state.

The Visalia hospital says they continue to work on staffing solutions, which include incentivizing clinical staff to work additional shifts and hiring additional clinical staff, along with student nurse interns.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.