Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended after sexual assault allegation, school officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Kappa Sigma fraternity has been placed on interim suspension on Thursday after sexual assault allegations, according to the university.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating the alleged incident.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro released a statement Thursday evening on the allegation of a sexual assault that occurred off-campus.

“Violent crimes of any kind, particularly sexual assault, are heinous and despicable, regardless of location and circumstances. They are in direct contradiction to our University values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect and support victims of these crimes”.

School officials say that the alleged assault incident that was recently reported on social media, was responded to.

“While fraternities and sororities are recognized student organizations, they must comply with campus policies even though they are governed by a national organization who are separate, independent legal entities,” said Dr. Carolyn Coon, Dean of Students and acting vice president for Student Affairs. “At Fresno State, Greek organizations who have chapter houses reside on private off-campus property, which explains why the Fresno Police Department is conducting the police investigation.”

The university says it requires all students to complete a mandatory sexual-assault prevention program, and students who are also members of greek organizations are assigned additional training.

