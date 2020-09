FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks in Washington. On Monday, Sept. 7, Harris will travel to Milwaukee, her first traditional campaign trip. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, is expected to visit Fresno Tuesday to meet with city leaders and local firefighters.

Harris will also be handing out food and supplies in Downtown Fresno.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.