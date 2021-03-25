K9 ‘Beny’ helps sniff out more than $300k worth of drugs, Merced CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A K9 officer helped sniff out hundreds of thousands of dollars of suspected narcotics during a traffic stop in Merced on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:39 p.m., a CHP officer stopped a 2013 Buick Verano for speeding.

During the stop, the officer noticed several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was engaged in narcotics trafficking.

California Highway Patrol K9 officer ‘Beny’ was asked to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, police say.

The driver was asked for consent to search his vehicle which he granted in writing. During the search, officers found five pounds of suspected heroin and five pounds of suspected pure fentanyl.

Police say the heroin has an estimated street value of $120,000. The fentanyl has an estimated street value of $200,000.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the county jail.