Judge declares mistrial after jury unable to decide if killing of Exeter Police officer was murder

Erika Sandoval admitted to killing her husband on the stand

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury could not decide whether or not the woman who killed her husband — who was an Exeter Police officer — was guilty of murder, and the judge declared a mistrial Tuesday.

“We are a hung jury” is what the jury said, according to the judge.

Erika Sandoval, 33, was on trial for killing her husband — Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green.

The prosection said it was premeditated, the defense said she feared for her life.’

The jury split was 11-1.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

No other information was immediately available.

