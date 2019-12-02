Jurors in Erika Sandoval trial say they can’t reach verdict

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – After returning from a weeklong break, jurors said they could not reach a verdict in the trial of Erika Sandoval.

The Tulare County woman is accused of killing her ex-husband, Exeter Police officer Daniel Green, back on Feb. 6, 2015.

The judge asked the jurors to keep deliberating and reread jury instructions and be open to others’ thoughts. This is day four of deliberations.

Sandoval testified during court to shooting and killing her ex-husband Daniel Green.

