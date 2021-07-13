Junior Authors Program expands

Born out of the ashes of the Creek Fire, Susie Harder wanted to find a way for kids impacted by the wildfire.

Her vision was to empower kids to write a book about their experiences. She created the Junior Authors Program and it took off.

With the program’s first book published, on August 1 the Junior Authors program will be available to schools around the world to write their own books and create their own community impact projects.

If you’re interested in bringing the Junior Authors Program to your school visit juniorauthorsprogram.com.