July has been a busy month for fire crews and the Red Cross across the Central Valley

So far for July, the Red Cross has helped 16 families who've been displaced by home fires

VISALIA, California (KSEE) — Visalia Firefighters have had a busy couple of days, dealing with fires that spread to multiple homes.

Visalia’s not alone, fire crews all over the Central Valley have been busy dousing out flames on homes. That means the local American Red Cross teams have been busy helping out as well.

The damage caused by Saturday’s blaze in Visalia was clear as day Sunday afternoon. It happened at two homes on the 4600 block of West Feemster Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouwe said it likely started in the garage of one home before spreading to a neighbor’s home.

One person was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno after being treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. That victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Just the day before, on Friday, another set of homes caught fire. This one happened at the 200 block of East Laurel Avenue. Both families have been displaced because of it.

Nicole Maul, a spokeswoman for American Red Cross Central California, said the summer is always a prime time for home fires.

“During the summer months, we tend to see more folks cooking outdoors, so some grilling issues [tend to happen],” she said. “[We also see] electrical system in our homes that are under higher stress because of the heat,” Maul said.

So far for the month of July, Maul said the Red Cross has helped out 16 families displaced by home fires — on top of their wildfire response. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how they help.

“Might look a little bit different, [we help out] a lot more over the phone…not as much social interaction. We’ve still been helping out a lot of families. One home lost is just too much,” Maul said.

Tulare County is one of the areas where Red Cross volunteers are sorely needed right now. In preparation for this year’s fire season, Maul said they are pushing to recruit 200 volunteers.

She adds the process of becoming a volunteers has never been easier.

“If you wanted to work in a shelter, but you’re also a working professional, we are so much more flexible with that. Even if you’re a parent and you have kids, we’re flexible with that, too,” Maul said.

There is a virtual volunteer fair scheduled for this Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. You don’t have to commit to anything if you attend and you’ll be free to ask all of your questions or concerns.

You can attend by going to this link: redcross.org/ccrvolunteerfair

