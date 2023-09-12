The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be moving on from pitcher Julio Urías, who is facing a second domestic violence allegation in four years.

When the Dodgers returned from a six-game road trip on Monday, Urías, who is currently on administrative leave, had been largely scrubbed from Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran pitcher’s clubhouse locker was removed and two large murals featuring Urías at the entrances to left and right field were covered or painted over.

No Urías apparel could be found at team stores and kiosks, the L.A. Times reports.

“It’s sad on every level,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres, adding that the decision to remove Urias’ locker was “an organizational thing.”

Urías, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 3, by officers with the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety and booked for an alleged violation of Penal Code 273.5 which involves “corporal injury” to a spouse or domestic partner.

Exposition Park is the site of BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played LAFC on Sept. 3 in a Major League Soccer match that was attended by many celebrities.

The Culiacan, Mexico native posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail the following morning. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.

In May 2019, Urías was arrested for domestic battery and was suspended for 20 games by MLB. The case, however, wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney after Urías agreed to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

The former 20-game winner and hero of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run will be a free agent after this season.