FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- After the city of Fresno has weighed in on a troubled trailer park in north Fresno, a judge finally spoke out on the sale of Trails End Mobile Home Park.

Our station has been investigating the park where a man died last year, uncovering health and safety violations and pushing for action.

The judge agreed and moved the decision about the next owner until May 10. While some tenants said this is a big win, there is still a long road ahead for Trails End.

“This is a tremendous win,” said Mariah Thompson who represents about a dozen tenants. “My clients are celebrating it as a tremendous win.”

After weeks of protest, community meetings, and outcry at city council meetings the Fresno City Attorney asked Judge Kapetan to hold off on the sale of Trails End for 30 days in order for city officials to sit down with the new buyer to address any concerns including park rules, eviction, and rent increases.

“What happened today is historic,” said Thompson. “The city is saying no we really care.”

Receiver Mark Adams was appointed by the court to get the park cleaned up and since he stepped in the park has improved.

Adams recommended Harmony Communities, a Stockton-based Corporation buy the property for $1.7 million. Adams supports the city and Harmony sitting down but wishes the delay was a week and not 30 days.

“It is perplexing why these issues keep getting raised because for example, it is impossible that there is gonna be a big jump in rent increases because there is rent control ordinance in Fresno,” said Adams.

Adamas said he stands by his recommendation and that the clean-up at the park with continue until the next owner is chosen.

“So I think when this is all said and done this is going to be a tempest in a teapot and the sale will go forward but we will see,” said Adams.

Some of the tenants want to buy and run the park themselves. The judge said she wants to see proof that Harmony would create harm and a concrete plan for her to consider any other owner than Harmony. The hearing on the next owner will be on May 10.