Judge shows some leniency towards Kendricks, sentences him to one day in jail

Philadelphia Eagles Mychal Kendricks holds the George Halas Trophy after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PENNSYLVANIA – Nearly three years after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in 2018, NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks was sentenced in Pennsylvania Thursday to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service. The Fresno native out of Hoover High School also must pay a $100,000 fine.



According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, federal sentencing guidelines could have called for up to three years in prison for Kendricks , but U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter showed some leniency towards him, and said the length of time he has waited for this day “must be a very significant punishment itself.”

Kendricks’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, told ESPN he served his one day jail sentence on Thursday.

According to the Inquirer’s story, Kendricks apologized to dozens of friends and family gathered in court Thursday, and told the court through a quivering voice that “I’ve been a role model, and it’s tough when a little kid comes up to you and asks if you’re going to jail. For the past years, I haven’t been able to answer that. My lawyer told me not to say ‘never.’ But I can truly say that I never want to relive this again.”

Both the prosecutor and the defense argued for a lighter sentence than the three years, because of Kendricks’ cooperation with investigators, and because of the remorse he feels with regards to his actions.

“Mr. Kendricks has told everyone he knows … that he did wrong,” Kendricks’ defense attorney Michael Schwartz argued. “That there’s no excuses. He’s been doing it for the last three years.”

Kendricks told the judge he’s lost his reputation and the trust of his family and friends, but has worked to better himself through therapy, self-reflection, and community service.

“I will continue to be a vocal example who will speak about being honest, being true, recognizing your wrongdoings and learning from those, such as I have,” he said. “My lawyer told me not to say ‘never.’ But I can truly say that I never want to relive this again.”

Kendricks said that between 2013 and 2015, he gave cash and NFL tickets to financial-analyst-turned-TV-scriptwriter Damilare Sonoiki in exchange for confidential, market-shifting information. His childhood friend Mark Wayne “Christian” Ramsey.Ramsey, who lived in Philadelphia with Kendricks and worked as his personal assistant, collaborated with Sonoiki to make the illegal trades using an account in Kendricks’ name.

The trio, prosecutors say, netted some $1.2 million. Kendricks forfeited that amount in late 2018.

Hendrickson, also told ESPN.com over 150 letters of support were sent to the court on Mychal’s behalf, including letters from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Kendricks played 14 games with the Seahawks in 2019.



Hendrickson says the nine-year NFL veteran, who has played for three different teams and was part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning squad in 2018, is an unrestricted free agent, and “is ready to continue playing football for someone.”