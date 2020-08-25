Judge rules that Immanuel schools can stay open

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County judge ruled that Immanuel schools can stay open Tuesday, despite violating state orders.

Judge Tyler Tharpe has ruled in favor of Immanuel schools unless the county can prove substantial harm.

Hundreds showed up outside B. F. Sisk Courthouse to show support for Immanuel staying open.

Immanuel schools, which is private and faith-based, has defied state and local orders for almost two weeks by opening up its four campuses to hundreds of students.

Officials say that the next court date is Sept. 15. to determine the fate of the campus.

