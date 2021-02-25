Judge rules teens accused of setting Porterville library fire no longer have to wear location monitors

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) —A Tulare County Judge has ruled that the teens accused of setting the Porterville Public Library fire no longer have to wear monitors tracking their location.

The teens, still under house arrest, will have to be under the supervision of their parents or grandparents.

Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones died in the fire. John Jones, Patrick’s father, was upset about the ruling.

“They are decimating the memories of our fallen heroes, but really it’s a slap in the face to all first responders, you know the guys that put their lives on the line every single day and ultimately have to make the sacrifices that keep us safe, ” Jones said.

The teenagers’ attorney says the boys have not broken any rules since they were released from custody back in August and will be under constant supervision until the trial on Aug. 9.