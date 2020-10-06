Judge goes deep in ALDS opener, Carr fined for violating COVID protocal

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (99) connects for a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game one of a baseball American League Division Series Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Judge homer helps Yankees get win

Speaking Sunday with reporters ahead of the New York Yankees ALDS opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, former Fresno State baseball star Aaron Judge didn’t hold back when discussing the playoff disappointment of the last three seasons.

“I think about it every day, to be honest,’’ Judge said Sunday. “It’s something I don’t think I’ll ever let go until we have a chance to win a championship. That fuels me. I hate losing. Any time I think about past years, getting kicked out of the playoffs, the next one stings as much as the one before. That’s what motivates me.”

Judge and the Yankees were eliminated in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS by the Astros, and in the 2018 ALDS by the Red Sox.

This year though, Judge likes the Yankees postseason chances.

“It’s a scary lineup we’ve got when everyone is full go,” said Judge.

Judge helped the Yankees prospects on Monday, when he hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning off of Rays starter Blake Snell, and the Yankees went on to win Game 1 of the ALDS 9-3.

It was his second homer of the postseason, as he also went deep in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Indians. The Yankees went on to sweep the Indians in two games.

Carr fined $15,000 for not wearing mask at event

According to media reports, the NFL is ramping up its safety protocals to help protect teams against COVID-19, with violations by teams now possibly resulting in the loss of draft picks, or even the forfeiture of games.



Not too surprising then, that the league came down hard Monday on Derek Carr and several of his Raiders teammates for a violation last week.

According to NFL.com, the ex-Bulldog was one of ten Raiders to get fined by the league, after photographs and video surfaced last week, showing them not wearing masks during a charity event for tight end Darren Waller’s Foundation in Nevada.



Waller was fined $30,000 and the other Raiders, including Carr, were each docked $15,000.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he was aware of the league’s discipline.

“I know they regret any harm they may have caused, and they are very sensitive about it,” said Gruden. “And they’ll handle it the right way.”

The event raised roughly $300,000 to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, but Carr said last week, “we admit we should have kept the masks on.”

This comes on the heels of Gruden getting fined $100,000 — and the team getting knocked an additional $250,000 — for Gruden’s failure to wear his mask properly in the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.