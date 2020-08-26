Judge denies Fresno County restraining order again Immanuel Schools, set next court date

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A Fresno Superior Judge did not grant an order to close Immanuel Schools.

The school out of Reedley, which is private and faith-based, has defied state and local health orders for almost two weeks by offering in-person instruction instead of virtual instruction.

Fresno County vs Immanuel Schools underway right now. pic.twitter.com/URFGWkvcM8 — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) August 25, 2020

Judge Tyler Tharpe said the county did not show the irreparable and immediate harm the school has caused.

“The county has not made the showing this far and so the court denies the restraining order,” said Tharpe.

Immanuel Schools official response to the Judge’s ruling pic.twitter.com/DCcoyaxF10 — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) August 26, 2020

The battle is far from over, on Sept. 15 the county and the school will meet again on the same topic for a Preliminary Hearing.

Hundreds of supporters of the school cheered, chanted, and sung immediately after the ruling came down. Most not wearing masks or social distancing.

“I am glad you guys are standing up for what’s right,” said Congress Candidate Kevin Cooking to a couple dozen kids holding signs. “They are learning in school the constitution and they understand science and Immanuel is a great school so I stand by them.”

“I am in support of the idea that children need to be in schools so I am here to support them,” said Retired Immanuel Schools teacher Jim Fixel.

The school argued in court the closure stripped away the rights of freedom of speech and freedom to worship. The attorney stated a doctor can back up claims that the school could have “herd immunity” because back in January and February a lot of the students were out sick.

However, the Fresno Health Officer and the Health Department do not believe there is enough evidence to support it. The county’s legal representation argued the school’s action risking public safety, by potential causing more strain for an already overwhelmed healthcare system. The attorney said 150 of the 160 county’s ICU beds are currently filled.

Immanuel Schools opening continues to violate the state and local health orders that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

The school has filed suit with the California Supreme Court that claims the closure was unconstitutional.

