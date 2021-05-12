Josh Reed and Thad Brown breaks down the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 schedule was officially released Wednesday night.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown shares their thoughts on the season’s top attractions below.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Bills open the season with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans will likely be back in the stands, the weather should be amazing, and the Bills are a big favorite to win the game. The perfect way to start the season.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 19: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 26: vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 3: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Bills play three of their first 4 games at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The home friendly part of the schedule, along with their 4 opponents (vs. Steelers, @ Dolphins, vs. Washington, vs. Texans) should give the Bills a very good chance at starting the season 4-0.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 10: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 5 is a game that every fan will have circled on the schedule. The Bills head back to the scene of the crime: Arrowhead Stadium. The rematch of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs will be the first true test of how far the Bills have come. The big matchup will be on primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Week 6: Monday, Oct. 18: at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

It’s back-to-back games in primetime for the Bills. They travel to Tennessee in Week 6 for a matchup with the Titans on Monday Night Football.

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 31: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Trick or treat! The Bills host the Dolphins on Halloween. They will be done playing the Dolphins before the halfway point of the season.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The defense will get a look at the first overall pick in this year’s draft when they travel to Jacksonville to take on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 14: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 21: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving): at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Gobble Gooble. The Bills will spend Thanksgiving in “The Big Easy”. No Drew Brees this year, but the Saints and Bills land the night game at 8:20. Leftover turkey sandwiches and Bills football … WIN.

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 6: vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

It’s back-to-back primetime games for the second time this season. The Bills return home to play the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Bills play four games in primetime and this is the only home contest.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

The Bills will go from Bill Belichick to Tom Brady. Sean McDermott’s squad heads to Tom-pa Bay for a battle with the Super Bowl Champs in week 14.

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 26: at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Bills close the season much like they started with 3 of 4 games at Highmark Stadium. The run starts with a game against the Carolina Panthers. Their final road game of the regular season is week 16 when they travel to New England.

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 9: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The schedule wraps up with home games against the Falcons and the Jets. Those are very winnable games and could be the path to a bye when the playoffs begin.