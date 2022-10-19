BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s significant win against the Chiefs.

This is the second consecutive week Allen has received the award, and the ninth time in his career, one fewer than Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s franchise record. Allen also has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award, which he won last week.

Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the 24-20 win at Kansas City, good for a 117.6 passer rating. He also had 32 yards rushing and a highlight hurdle in leading Buffalo on the winning drive.

Sunday marked the 21st time in the past 41 games that Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards. Counting last season’s playoff loss, it was the third consecutive game against the Chiefs that Allen had more than 300 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions, matching Drew Brees as the only NFL players to do that against a single opponent.

With the Bills atop the AFC at 5-1 before the bye week, Allen leads the NFL with 1,980 yards passing and 19 total touchdowns (17 passing, two rushing). His 109.1 passer rating is a career high.

Allen is on pace for 5,610 yards passing over a 17-game season, which would be an NFL record, and 5,280 over 16 games, a figure that only three other NFL quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brees — have reached before. Including his rushing production and sack losses, Allen is averaging 364.5 net yards of offense per game, which would equate to 6,196 yards for a full season.

This is the third week in a row a Bills player was recognized by the NFL. Jordan Poyer received AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors following the 23-20 win at Baltimore.