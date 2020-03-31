Jose Ramirez Super Lightweight World Title Bout postponed

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Super Lightweight World Title Bout between Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol in Fresno has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Top Rank.

The match was scheduled for May 9 at the Save Mart Center.

Officials say Ramirez and Postol were originally scheduled to fight Feb. 2 in China but when COVID-19 escalated in China, the bout was moved stateside.

“I feel terribly for Jose and Viktor, who have entered two training camps, only to see the fight postponed both times, “They are consummate professionals, and they will give the great Fresno fans a memorable fight whenever it occurs. We owe it to Jose and Viktor to make this fight happen as soon as it’s safe to do so.” “I’m focused and will stay training and ready. Our nation’s safety must come first. We will all get through this,” said Ramirez.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum

Top Rank said, the rescheduled bout will take place at the Save Mart Center, and tickets for the May 9 event will be valid for the rescheduled date.

