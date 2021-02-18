Jill Cox’s first bail overpaid, covers second bail after second arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Jill Cox, the wife of the man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Fresno girl, is out of jail again.

She essentially overpaid her bail amount on the first arrest, so much so that the amount covered the bail of her second arrest.

There’s been confusion and conflicting reports – but we cleared it up with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and the attorney representing Jill Cox. They all say she was not released on the zero-dollar bail order.

Court records online read “bail set at zero-bail” – but the zero dollar bail policy has nothing to do with Jill Cox’s release. It is missing the context of what happened in the courtroom.

“I think it’s important people don’t jump to conclusions and understand the process of what’s happening,” Peter Kapetan, representing Cox, said.

The first thing to understand is Cox’s bail amount changed after she bonded out:

She was first arrested on a $265,000 bail and paid the 10% to be released, $26,500.

That bail lowered to $65,000 based on charges brought against her.

She was arrested again on Feb. 10. That bail amount was $90,000.

The two bails combined for both cases are $155,000.

“It wasn’t like the judge was being lenient and reduced her bail, he didn’t reduce her bail at all as a matter of fact,” Kapetan said. “He basically said no, she has $150,000 bail amount, she already posted for $265,000 amount and we’ll leave her out on that.”

The District Attorney’s office explained in a statement here in part:

The court found that amount sufficient to ensure her appearance at subsequent hearings on both cases, thus the judge set ‘zero bail’ in the second case. Fresno County District Attorney’s Office

“The jail and the courts, for their computer system and paperwork, have to put it as zero on the one case,” Kapetan said. “It’s zero on the second case, but she’s posted $100,000 more of bail than what she was required, and that’s why she got released.”

Jill Cox is scheduled to be in court March 10.

All charges against her remain active: eight counts, including felony charges of conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child.