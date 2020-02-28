Jill Biden, wife of Dem. presidential candidate tours Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Jill Biden, wife of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had her walking shoes as she visited Fresno City College on Thursday.

Jill Biden says she enjoyed the Central Valley sunshine while she was on campus, a place she says made her feel right at home.

“I took this semester off to be on the campaign trail,” Biden said. “And I miss my students, so I walk into a place like this and I think, oh my gosh.”

Biden teaches at the community college level and has been an educator for 35 years. She says community college is the backbone of the American educational system.

“I like to say that community colleges are America’s best-kept secret,” Biden said. “There’s a way for students to cut down student debt and then they can transfer into a 4-year college if they so choose.”

Which, is something that Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith is proud to be recognized for.

“I am incredibly humbled by it, just knowing that the work we’re doing here is getting noticed, not just by our state and local leaders, but by the national leaders,” Goldsmith said. “It speaks volumes for the work we’re doing here collectively and collaboratively with the community.”

Biden toured the campus, making stops at the library and veterans center. She also caught us up on how the Biden campaign is doing, going into Super Tuesday.

“Great, everything is going really well,” said Biden. “And, so this is the beginning of a marathon, we have all 50 states to get to, and so we feel really great right now.”

