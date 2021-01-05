Jerry Dyer officially sworn in as mayor of the city of Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In a private ceremony Tuesday, Jerry Dyer was officially sworn in as mayor of the city of Fresno.

A public ceremony will take place on Thursday when Mayor Dyer and other elected officials including city council-members Mike Karbassi, Tyler Maxwell and Garry Bredefeld will be sworn in.

Additionally outgoing city-council member Paul Caprioglio and outgoing mayor Lee Brand will receive official farewell ceremonies.

The event will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday.

