Jerry Dyer creates month-long campaign that benefits local nonprofits

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Earlier this month Fresno Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer created the “Give Help Now Fund.”
The month-long campaign asks people to donate money that benefits local non-profits.
Five business leaders have promised to match up to $500,000.
We spoke to the man behind the movement to find out how much the community has raised so far.
