FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — When Clovis-native Jenna Prandini ran the third leg of the women’s 4x100m relay, her friends and family were watching 5,000 miles away.

“I can’t quite get over it, apparently,” said an emotional Theresa Prandini, Jenna’s mother. “The mayor is talking about having a ‘Jenna Day.'”

Clad in “Go Jenna Go” shirts, Team Jenna had an early morning.

“It’s worth getting them out of bed at 4:30 to come out and celebrate,” said Jenna’s sister.