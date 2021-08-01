Jenna Prandini’s Family Hosts Olympic Watch Party in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – On Monday morning in Tokyo, Japan, a Clovis native got closer to gold at the Olympics. Track superstar Jenna Prandini won her heat in the first round of the women’s 200-meter event. At the same time on Sunday night in Clovis at Press Box Bar, dozens of Prandini’s friends and family held a watch party to cheer her on.

Prandini’s family says the love and support from the Clovis community have made all the difference in Prandini’s Olympic experience.

“I know Jenna feels it and she’s fueled by that,” said Prandini’s sister Chrissy Prandini-Wilken. “You know, she loves being a part of the community.”

Also at the watch party, Prandini’s Clovis High teammates came to cheer on their friend. They say even though Prandini’s achieved an esteemed Olympic career, she has not forgotten her Central Valley roots.

“She’s always been the same,” said high school friend Karissa Corner. “She’s funny, fun, she’s a great friend. We still talk, she’s amazing.”

Seylah Poythress, another high school friend, says Prandini keeps in touch with her Clovis High family.

“Throughout all this time we’re all still pretty close,” Poythress said. “So I feel like our relationship is still pretty strong.”

Prandini needs to finish in the top two in her next race to make the final for the women’s 200-meter event on Tuesday. Regardless of the result, her family and friends are proud she’s representing her community and country on the global stage. Chrissy Prandini-Wilken is excited for what is to come for her sister.

“We just want to say we’re so proud of you, Jenna,” Prandini-Wilken said. “And I know you feel our energy and our positivity coming your way, and we’re just really excited for you to take these next steps to the semis.”