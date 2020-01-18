Jan Thomas is selling her swim school property after 48 years

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – A sentimental piece of land in the Central Valley where a swimming school once operated is now for sale.

Jan Thomas Swim School has been closed since 2017; now Thomas is selling the property where thousands of kids learned to swim.

“It’s time,” Thomas said. “I’m 82 now and we’re thinking ‘I’m bumping around in two and a half acres, maybe someone else would want to do something with the property.”

Thomas came to Clovis with her family in 1972 looking to expand the swim school she had in Southern California.

“My husband came and knocked on the door and said, ‘Would you consider selling?’ because it wasn’t for sure,” Thomas said.

Three days later, the owner of the property called them.

“He said ‘I’ll sell’ and it became ours,” Thomas said.

That’s how Jan Thomas Swim School in Clovis came to be.

Around 61,000 kids learned how to swim during her 59-year run. Thomas shared with YourCentralValley.com her secret to success.

“I developed this method and it really is a combination of love and discipline. It’s about 5% discipline and 95% love, and the right proportion made it happen,” she said.

People around the valley know that exact love she shows toward others.

“Just a very genuine, nice person, everyone loves her, you won’t find a single person who has something bad to say about her,” Clovis resident Karen Romanacce said.

“I never gave it a thought that we would ever quit, but time takes a toll and the day came that we had to stop the swim school,” Thomas said.

Although many were disappointed, her influence continues.

“Jan will always be Jan, everyone will know her as Jan Thomas,” Romanacce said.

Thomas said she’s ready to say goodbye to the land she raised her family in.

“We have interest in the property but we thought now is the time we better just say goodbye and let somebody else take it over.”

Anyone interested in purchasing the property should call Becky Thomas on (801) 918-6669.

