Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper attended the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Jalen Cropper of Fresno State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Moreno-Cropper made headlines after posting a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, which was the third fastest time of the wide receiver group. The receiver recorded a 10’1″ in the broad jump.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Wide receiver Jalen Cropper of Fresno State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jake Haener recorded a 35″ in the vertical jump, and a 9’6″ in the broad jump. The six-foot quarterback ran through the 3-cone drill in 7.01 seconds.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Quarterback Jake Haener of Fresno State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fresno State football hosts its annual Pro Day on Thursday, March 30.