Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper attended the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Moreno-Cropper made headlines after posting a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, which was the third fastest time of the wide receiver group. The receiver recorded a 10’1″ in the broad jump.
Jake Haener recorded a 35″ in the vertical jump, and a 9’6″ in the broad jump. The six-foot quarterback ran through the 3-cone drill in 7.01 seconds.
Fresno State football hosts its annual Pro Day on Thursday, March 30.