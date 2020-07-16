‘It’s very frustrating’: Chief of Madera Police says mother-of-three killed in shooting was failed by the system

Julio Garay has a number of domestic violence charges against him, multiple involving Tuesday’s victim

MADERA, California (KGPE) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Chowchilla mother-of-three is behind bars, but Madera Police say it is just the latest incident in a history of domestic violence from 49-year-old Julio Garay.

Officers say his victim, 32-year-old Calley Garay, died after being shot multiple times outside of a Camarena Health clinic in Madera around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. She died shielding her children from the bullets.

The Chief of Madera Police says there is always a risk of deadly violence in cases like this.

“Those special cases that touch you and touch an organization. This is one of them,” said Lawson.

The suspect, Julio Garay, was Calley Garay’s estranged husband. He was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation. Lawson said his officers eventually tracked him to Marina in Monterey County and he was booked around 6:30 a.m. into the Madera County Jail.

Lawson said Julio Garay was arrested back in May for domestic violence against Calley Garay. He bailed out not long after.

“It’s very frustrating. We took an oath to protect and serve,” he said. “At the end of the day, we want to help protect these victims of crime.”

Madera County Superior Court records show Calley Garay was able to get a restraining order against Julio Garay in June. It’s just one of a number of family court-related cases on his record.

Chief Lawson said Calley Garay ended up being a victim of the system.

“We have a system, for various reasons, that’s really like a revolving door — that serves nobody, especially the victim. [Calley Garay’s case] is a fine example of that,” he said.

Julio Garay’s case has been turned over to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office and prosecutors are expected to formally charge him soon.

There are several domestic violence resources available through the Community Action Partnership of Madera County. You can find them clicking here.

