‘It’s the right thing to do:’ Clovis man helps save and return animals home after Creek Fire

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — A Clovis man who helped save countless animals from the Creek Fire is now working to get them all home.

Blake Cadigan was in Monterey County last month. He didn’t know it then, but he’d soon be needed right back in the Central Valley.

“I want to say this is probably our tenth or eleventh fire this season,” he said Friday.

The drive to save livestock from wildfires has taken him and his team all over the state for one simple reason.

“We do it because it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Shannon Heberlein said she was evacuated and Cadigan moved her animals, not once, but twice after the first spot also became too dangerous.

“I don’t know how much gas, and time and everything he’s just done for me, let alone for everyone,” she said.

Cadigan estimated his crew and other teams evacuated 700 to 800 horses, and 1,000 to 2,000 herd of cattle as the Creek Fire exploded in size.

Firefighters are now holding acreage while increasing containment.

“So we’re going to be diligent about improving those number everyday. But it takes a lot of work. Obviously this is the largest stand alone fire in state history,” Chris Thompson a Creek Fire public information officer said.

Cadigan said when a fire breaks out everyone rushes to help and less people are available as things wind down, but there are several who have been a major help all along.

He said Sierra High School senior Dylan Hatcher has been there from the beginning and has driven thousands of miles locally transporting animals and Ewing Livestock worked tirelessly to haul cattle out of West Kaiser Campground.

Cadigan said it may take weeks to months, but every animal taken out will be brought back in.

“That’s the best reward is seeing people’s faces and being able to bring home their animals,” he said.

Cadigan said many people have lost their pasture fences in the fire. He wants to help them rebuild. There is a GoFundMe for supplies:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/california-wildfire-livestock-evacuation-fund?fbclid=IwAR0LMCrEfARdmn3jUn4w5jopsz1JNIero509C2IUoK392CB6TQLtjBgpWr0

