It’s not too late to get your flu shot: ‘I got the flu and it was horrible’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Health officials in Fresno County say the flu season has gotten worse; Fresno County Department of Public Health says there has been an overwhelming amount of people getting sick from the flu.

“We are seeing a lot of activity in the emergency departments meaning a lot of people compared to last year are showing up with influenza-like illness,” says the department’s Leticia Berber.

Every year the flu strains change, so Berber’s advice is to get the flu shot every year.

“If you do not get vaccinated for the flu vaccine you run the risk of getting sick with the flu and end up in the hospital.”

Nicole Alatorre said one year she did not get her flu shot was got extremely sick.

“The year I didn’t get the shot I got the flu and it was horrible,” said Alatorre. “So, I would rather get the flu shot than the flu.”

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health people with asthma, heart disease, and young children should always opt for the flu shot.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus coming out of China is also causing concern. There have been no reported cases in California, but the CDC is looking into a positive case in Washington.

“The Coronavirus is a type of the common cold very different than the flu,” said Berber. “So, it is very easy to transmit it from person to person.”

