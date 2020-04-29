‘It’s like a bullet going through your hair,’ Asteroid makes a close call by Earth

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Early Wednesday morning, at around 2:56 a.m., a mile-wide asteroid passes within 4 million miles of Earth.

Despite that distance, teacher and astronomer Steve Harness says it’s actually a close call

“It’s like a bullet going through your hair.”

Harness teaches at Kingsburg High School, Fresno State, and is active in Central Valley Astronomers Incorporated.

The asteroid is named 1998-OR2, for the year it was discovered. Harness says it will come close enough to warrant serious attention but will remain far enough away that we do not need to worry.

“If this object were to hit the Earth it would cause some damage. It might wipe out a decent size city.”

Harness credits the asteroid’s discovery to stepped-up research efforts after a comet named Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter in 1994.

“Shoemaker, who was an astronomer, just said, ‘what would happen if something like that hits the Earth? We have no way of finding out about it.’ And so they came up with something called the NEO Near Earth Object program where they have a whole series of computers that scan the sky every night.”

While near Earth, 1998-OR2 may be visible with powerful telescopes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.