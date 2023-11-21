SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clyde Stokely wins $5 Million on a lottery scratcher using a “quirky” method, according to the California Lottery.

The lottery says Stokely had been trying for many years to win big, playing a wide selection of California Lottery Scratchers games.

Stokely said that he first scratches just the top of all 25 boxes on a 100X Scratchers ticket to reveal only the numbers.

When he discovered one of the numbers, 28, was a match, he knew he’d won but didn’t know how much. When he scratched the rest of the box and found he won $5,000,000.

“I don’t consider myself superstitious. It’s just a funny thing to do. There’s no logic behind it. That’s how I play all of them. I guess you can say it’s just a quirky way that adds suspense,” Stokely said. “It just happened to be my lucky day,” says Stokely.

The winning ticket was sold at Cambria General Store. The owner of this San Luis Obispo County business got a $25,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.