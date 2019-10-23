Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

It’s Homecoming Week for Fresno State

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Homecoming Week for Fresno State and there is lots happening leading up to the big game for Saturday, including the Big Show concert for T-Pain Wednesday. This is an exclusive event for Fresno State students, alumni, faculty and staff. Students, alumni, staff and faculty can purchase tickets at the Save Mart Center Box Office. Alumni can also purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com For more events and activities visit click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com