‘It’s hard to battle every day’: Fresno County healthcare workers pushed to their limits as COVID-19 cases surge

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – As Fresno County hospitals operate at or near capacity, many healthcare workers say they are being pushed to their brink.

​”You don’t have what you need, you aren’t getting it from the employer, the government, anybody, and it’s kind of the game of survival now,” said Kaiser Permanente nurse Rachel Spray. ​

The long hours, extra shifts, and shortage of personal protective equipment is a grim reality for healthcare workers still months into the pandemic. ​Spray says morale is at an all-time low.

​”I have three kids and a husband. I stayed in my parent’s trailer for two months to try to protect them but now that it’s hot, I’m just careful when I get home, I sleep in a different room,” said Spray.​

Spray’s job is not just physically exhausting but emotionally too, as she and her colleagues mourn the loss of one of their own to COVID-19. Nurse Sandy Oldfield died in May after being exposed at work.

“I worked with Sandy for 20 years on that floor and every day I’m there something small will just remind me of her, and everyone else, we are reminded of her daily and it brings it right back, the loss of her,” said Spray.

​With hundreds of healthcare workers sick with the virus or quarantined at home, the Department of Defense deployed military medical workers to fill staffing needs at hospitals across the state.

Last week, a team of 20 physicians, respiratory therapists, and ICU nurses began work at Community Regional Medical Center.

“While that is very welcome it’s just another sign that things aren’t normal and not letting up,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

​”It’s hard to battle every day for what you need. Searching for the equipment, the PPE, it’s just really hard,” said Spray.

