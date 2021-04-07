‘It’s disgraceful to our profession’: federal police officer arrested on child pornography charges

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A federal police officer was arrested in Fresno Tuesday on felony charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography.

RELATED: Child porn found on Fresno federal police officer’s phone, investigators say

Detectives with the Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 52-year-old Adrian Enriquez of Exeter. He was taken into custody while on duty at his job at the VA Medical Center in Fresno.

“It’s some of the worst possible content you could ever imagine,” said ICAC Commander Lt. Brandon Pursell.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn being uploaded to a popular social media app.

Authorities did not name the app but said its moderator was alerted to the images and video and then told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives said they linked more than 1,000 images and videos stored on multiple devices to Enriquez.

“Speaking with these detectives that do this every day they look at these images daily, even for them the images we located on his phone were exceptionally horrific. They said this was the worst content they have ever seen,” said Lt. Pursell.

Lt. Pursell said Enriquez was a veteran law enforcement officer, having served at the Woodlake Police Department and at Coalinga State Hospital.

“We don’t want him to have any access to children. We don’t want to leave him out in our community and it’s disgraceful to our profession,” said Lt. Pursell.

He said in cases like this, it’s not just children getting hurt, but families too, when they find out.

“This appears to be a completely different life that he was hiding from his family and his wife has been very cooperative with us as has his son,” said Lt. Pursell.

The Sheriff’s Office said Enriquez is not cooperating with the investigation, but Lt. Pursell said the evidence speaks for itself.

His bail was set at $100,000 and by 9:43 p.m. he had bailed out.

If you have information about illegal sexual material being shared online, please make a report by calling Lt. Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029