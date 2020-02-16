‘It’s almost like you lost your voice’: local musician hopes to reunite with stolen violin

The thief stole the instrument from his car in broad daylight

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A musician is out of tune after a thief stole his violin right out of his car this week. Caleb Sandersier said the family heirloom was vital for his livelihood and it gave him a voice he sorely wants back.

Sandersier, fortunately, has another violin he can use to play on the two orchestras he’s a part of, as well as other gigs. He also can still keep the students he has for lessons.

If you heard him playing his violin in his living room Saturday, the average ear would probably hear a beautiful song. However, to Sandersier, the sounds he made just sound foreign.

“It’s not the same,” he said with a laugh as he set the backup violin down.

He played the strings of his main violin for nearly ten years. It was handed down to him from his father, Jeff Sandersier, the director and conductor of the Fresno City College Community Symphony Orchestra.

It was taken out of Caleb Sandersier’s car while it was parked in front of his house Tuesday afternoon. When he realized he lost it, he said he lost a piece of himself.

“It’s almost like you lost your voice and it’ll never be that voice anymore,” he said. “You can’t be as loud when you’re talking, even though you want to. … It’s just not the same.”

The fact it was a family heirloom isn’t the only thing that makes the violin a one-of-a-kind. Caleb Sandersier said it has a shoulder rest that isn’t made anymore. Also, the bridge on the violin was hand-carved by a friend.

Aside from the violin, its case — which had three bows and pictures of his daughter inside — was also taken.

Caleb Sandersier posted about his loss on social media and has gotten a lot of support. He’s appreciative, but all he wants is his voice back.

Close friends have been checking pawn shops and he’s been keeping tabs on a number of marketplace apps for the violin.

If you’ve seen it, feel free to text him at 559-307-9644.

