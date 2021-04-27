“It’s a really big deal”: Kingsburg softball establishes itself as Division I program

KINGSBURG, Calif. — The Kingsburg softball program has established itself as a Central Valley power in recent years, and this season, the smaller school has risen to the Division I level, and is holding its own with the bigger schools on its schedule.

Only three years ago, the Vikings were at the Division III level, and then were moved up and won a Central Section title in 2019 in Division II. This year, they were moved up again, to Division I, and feature a roster with a handful of players who will be continuing on at the next level, most notably, power-hitting catcher Marissa Gonzalez, who has signed to play at South Carolina in the SEC,

and shortstop Taryn Irigoyen, who will be playing at Fresno State next year.

“We’re a small school, and for kids to come out of here, and be going D-I, at the number that they are, is really a big deal,” said Kingsburg head coach Randy Sieger. “We have several girls that are going to college, and playing college ball now. And we’re a Division I school now, we’re Kingsburg. I mean, we’re half the size of everybody we play, less than half the size of everyone we play, so it’s a really big deal.”

According to maxpreps.com, the Vikings are 11-6 this season, which includes wins over the likes of Clovis, Central and Bullard.