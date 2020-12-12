“It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic,” vaccine distribution plans

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The first COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized to use in the United States.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine Friday evening.

“What the state is telling us is that very rapidly within one or two days the vaccines will start arriving to local jurisdictions,” Dr. Rais Vohra Fresno County’s interim health officer said.

The news comes as cases surge, and the nation sees record-high death tolls. President Trump called it “one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history.”

“It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all,” he said on Twitter.

Governor Gavin Newsom also tweeted following news of the approval.

“It’s great news for all Californians 327,600 doses now are being shipped in real-time to the state of California,” he said.

Of the initial doses, 7,800 will head to Fresno County, where Dr. Vohra said they are all set to accept and distribute them.

“We’ve already received all of the ancillary supplies for this first allocation, so the syringes, the needles,” he said.

The most at risk healthcare workers are first on the list for the vaccine. Vohra said it’s up to individual hospitals to decide who gets them, and anyone can opt out.

Vohra said he hopes it’s weeks, not months before more doses are available.

The department is now working to get transparent information in the hands of the community so they know exactly what to expect.

“We’ll be creating videos, animations on how the vaccine is made and showing the public how effective this vaccine will be and the safety of the vaccine as well,” Leticia Berber with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.

The department can store about 100,00 doses.

The general public likely won’t get the vaccine until 2021.