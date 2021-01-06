‘It was a chaotic scene,’ police arrest 17-year-old after shooting inside Fashion Fair mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile Tuesday after shots were fired inside Fashion Fair mall.

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested in central Fresno along with an adult male who was also arrested for possession of a firearm.

According to Fresno Police Captian Tom Rowe, there were several hundred people inside the mall at the time of the shooting causing a “chaotic scene.”

Rowe said that investigators are not ruling out gang-involvement in what he called a “chance encounter” between the shooter and the victim that led to gunfire in the popular Fresno mall.

An off-duty CHP officer and a Fresno Police officer were inside the mall at the time of the shooting. Another officer who was under contract with Fashion Fair was one of the first responders to the scene after the shots were fired.

The suspect was arrested and was booked into juvenile hall.