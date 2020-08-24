It may be a while until we get a break from a smoky sky, NWS-Hanford says

Record-setting wildfires are burning right in the path of wind that travels to the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Air quality across the Central Valley continues to be at unhealthy levels, as smoke from record-setting wildfires continue to be pushed into the region’s sky.

On Sunday, the majority of the region had very unhealthy air quality levels, according to the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District. Unfortunately, at least according to one meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford, it seems like there won’t be a break anytime soon.

Woodward Park has been a nice escape for Fresno resident Omoyemi Alelu, she said she likes to go because “you can social distance without having to isolate yourself inside your house.”

However, the recent wildfire smoke has put a damper on it.

“It felt like the sun was constantly setting,” Alelu said describing the first few days of last week. “It was very ashy where I was working.”

According to NWS-Hanford meteorologist Bill South, the smoky skies will stay for a while. He said the Valley’s wind typically comes from the west or northwest — where the state’s biggest wildfires are burning right now.

Their smoke is just being pushed right into the region.

“It really doesn’t have a chance to mix out or dissipate when that happens,” South said.

He adds the Central Valley’s weather systems aren’t strong enough right now to get the smoke out.

“In this time of year, it’s kind of stagnant air. We don’t really get the storm systems that do scour out smoke or air pollution from the Valley until usually around September, or even October,” South said.

For that reason, South said until fire crews get a better handle on those fires, the smoke will stay in our sky. It’s a bummer for all of us living under it.

“That kind of like put me down a little bit,” Alelu said. “That this is going to be how it is for a little while until they get all the fires into a containable percent at least.”

