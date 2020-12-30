‘It is going to spell doom for a lot of restaurants’: Businesses, city, county leaders on extended stay-at-home order

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Several business sectors will continue to be closed following the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley.

The order means continued closures for gyms, nail and hair salons, and restrictions on churches and restaurants until the region’s available ICU capacity is up to more than 15%.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand expected the extension.

“I was not surprised by the move from the governor given the statistics, the surge, and the projections,” said Brand. “I really do feel bad for the businesses that have closed down or curt-tailed their activities. We need to do everything we can to get them through the worst.”

“It is going to spell doom for a lot of restaurants,” said Max’s Bistro & Bar Owner J.J. Wettstead. “You just can’t continue to operate at 80% down by just offering to-go food.”

Wettstead described the news of the extension as gut-wrenching. He is worried about what this means for his and other restaurants’ employees.

“There is no income coming in for them,” said Wettstead. “How many of them had to tell their children, ‘Presents are going to be light this year. Do you want to eat or have presents?'”

The news came as hospitals continue to use tents for patients, as ambulances wait hours for ICU beds to open up.

Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chair Buddy Mendes said the focus should be on education – not on business closures.

“There is no magic bullet for this thing,” said Mendes. “I don’t think this lockdown is doing a whole lot of good. I think the biggest thing is to try and get people not to gather with groups that they are not normally with.”

The county has not enforced the order so far, and the city said only egregious violators would be fined. The governor threatened to pull funding from counties that don’t follow the rules.