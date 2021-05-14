‘It feels like forever’: Regal Cinemas in Fresno’s River Park is open for business again

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Grab the popcorn because Regal Cinemas in Fresno’s River Park is back in business after it was closed for more than a year following the COVID-19 pandemic and a remodel.

For many people, Friday night was the first time they have seen a movie in a theater since the pandemic started.

Brothers Adonis and Jonathon Mozo used to come to the movies all the time. Once the pandemic hit they stopped coming.

“It feels like forever since I’ve been in the movie theatre. So I just love going to the movies.”

Regal Cinemas is back open at half-capacity – and with a new look.

Including a brand new IMAX auditorium and 4DX – which adds vibrations, air, motion, bubbles, and smells to give moviegoers a new experience.

“They have all these features, so it is going be more like an experience rather than just sitting in a cold auditorium,” said customer David Greer.

The concession and lobby area have been remodeled. The theater asks all customers to social-distance, use hand sanitizer, and wear a mask.

“It also feels good to be outside,” said Pablo Garcia. “Instead of staying home inside watching a movie at home, we decided to go to the theater since it opened.”

The outside remodel is not completely finished. Tickets can be purchased online or inside at the kiosks.