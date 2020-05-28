‘It feels great, especially in the back’; Customers line up for their first hair cut in months

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Some hair salons and barbershops reopened on Wednesday – but under new guidance from the state.

Customers at The Great American Barbershop in Clovis were waiting between three to five hours to be seen, but they say it’s worth it to get rid of quarantine shaggy hair.

“It feels great, especially in the back I was getting the 80s mullet going on so I was super happy after waiting 8 or 9 weeks for a hair cut,” said Clovis resident Barry Lawson.

Hair services are permitted to reopen in 47 counties, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, and Merced counties.

“Super exciting, kind of a big surprise to all of us,” said Ashley James, general manager of The Great American Barbershop in Clovis.

Hair salons and barbershops will be required to follow state guidelines. James says they already had new protocols in place and just needed the go-ahead.

“We already in barbershops and salons had a very high standard of sanitation, so we’re following what we already were and we’re taking a couple extra precautions,” James said.

The new guidelines include screening customers before they arrive, booking by appointment only to help avoid crowds, social distancing when possible, and both the stylists and customers wearing face coverings.

Down the street in Old Town Clovis, The Beauty Box is prepping to reopen on Tuesday.

The owner, Melissa Frost, is putting up dividers between hair stations and Plexiglas at the nail booths, though these services are on hold for now.

Customers are also required to wear masks before entering. Frost says everyone that works at her salon went through a voluntary re-certification.

“Barbicide certification is actually tied into COVID-19, so we had to read a little more in-depth than what we already know, we pass the test and you get certified and it just makes us feel like we’re so ready now, ” Frost said.

Though some question the reopening of hair salons, Frost says they’re exited to work again.

“If we all follow everything, all the sanitation that we’re supposed to, I think we’ll be okay,” she said.

However, nail salons, massage, and spa services will remain closed until further notice.

